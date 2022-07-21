36 hospitalized, 3 in serious condition, after bus flips over in Bronx

More than 30 people were injured, with three in serious condition, after a school bus flipped over on Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx during Thursday morning's rush hour.

The bus, carrying 37 people on board, was heading northbound on the parkway when it attempted to take an exit ramp and overturned at about 5:55 a.m., the New York City Police Department said.

Video footage of the scene showed the yellow bus laying on its side on the exit ramp.

The New York City Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the scene at 6 a.m.

Fire officials said 36 of the injured were transported to local hospitals. Three were said to be in serious but stable condition and 33 sustained minor injuries.

There were no children on board, according to police. Authorities said most of the complaints of injuries were of pain.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement the vehicle involved was a city Department of Education-contracted school bus.

“This morning, a school bus carrying only bus drivers for the city’s summer programming overturned while exiting the Hutchinson River Parkway," he said.

"The safety of every member of our community is our top priority and thankfully, at this time, no major injuries have been sustained on board. Additionally, no students were on the bus," he continued.

He warned families that bus routes will be delayed into the afternoon and schools will reach out about impacted routes.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.