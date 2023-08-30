4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Texas possibly related to young girl's drowning

Two parents and two children are dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Allen, Texas, which may have been related to the drowning of the family's young daughter earlier this month, police said.

Police on Tuesday confirmed identities of the dead as father Farman Sherwani, mother Layla Sherwani, and sons Mateen Sherwani, 2, and Shaheen Sherwani, 12.

The Islamic Association of Allen, which initially identified the four family members, also said the family's 4-year-old daughter died 3 weeks ago. It said she drowned in a swimming pool.

Sgt. Jonathan Maness of the police department in Allen, a city about 30 miles north of Dallas, confirmed by email that detectives believe the girl's drowning "is believed to be a factor."

Allen officers responding to a welfare concern call Monday morning discovered four people dead inside their home, police said in a statement.

A surviving resident of the home had been locked out for two hours and couldn't reach those family members, adding to concern about those inside, police said.

"After other family members arrived at the house, police gained access and found four people dead," the department said.

The department is investigating the deaths.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Association of Allen held a prayer vigil for the family at a venue packed with worshippers.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of four family members," the association said in a newsletter.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.