Death toll rises to at least 9 from severe storm sweeping through the South

At least nine people have died from severe storms that carved a wide swath through Texas and the South.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday confirmed three deaths near the town of Carrollton in Pickens County. The service also said a tornado struck the area in the late morning and warned of severe thunderstorms, high wind and flooding in eastern and central Alabama.
In Louisiana, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple near their demolished trailer home. First responders were searching through mud and debris for other victims, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
"The storm moved their home from its foundation to some 200 feet away," the sheriff's office said. "Three dogs at the residence, two Chihuahuas and a German Shepherd, are unaccounted for."
Christina Stephens, spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, tweeted Saturday that his planned trip to Bossier to survey damage had to be canceled because the weather precluded travel.
Also in Louisiana, a man was discovered dead Saturday after a tree fell on his home in Caddo Parish.
"Once on scene, deputies found a large tree fell on the residence of an elderly couple causing devastating damage to the home," the Caddo Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Sadly, the man died at the scene. His wife was fortunately uninjured."
The police department in Lubbock, Texas, reported that Nicholas Reyna, 27, a one-year sworn veteran, died after he was struck by a vehicle as he responded to a rollover crash in bad weather.
Lt. David Hill, 39, a paramedic, was also struck and later died at a hospital, police said.
Firefighter and paramedic Matt Dawson, 30, a third victim of the collision, was in critical condition, the Lubbock Police Department said.
The weather service and authorities in Nacogdoches County, Texas, said a man identified as Harry Hadnot, Jr., 44, was found dead at the scene after a tree fell and struck a home there.
Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas were clear Saturday of the severe thunderstorms that had passed through the previous night, forecasters said.
According to PowerOutage.us, more than 108,000 customers were without power in Alabama. Major outages also impacted Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said several highways remained closed due to snow, sleet and flooding.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported "high water" had led it to close portions of multiple state highways.
The front reached north into Chicago, where the Federal Aviation Administration reported that snow, ice and wind pushed arriving flights at O'Hare International Airport back for over four hours.