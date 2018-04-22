Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

4 people dead, 4 injured at Nashville Waffle House as police hunt gunman

Police are trying to locate the suspect, who is believed to have fled after a customer grabbed his gun.

by Yuliya Talmazan /  / Updated 
Four people were killed and four others injured when a gunman opened fire at the Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee Sunday morning.Metro Nashville Police Department

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police in Nashville are searching for a suspected gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday, killing 4 people and injuring 4 others.

The Metro Nashville Police Department received a report of an active shooter at the restaurant in the south-east of the city at around 3:25 a.m.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House leaves at least 4 dead

00:24

Spokesman Don Aaron said that when officers arrived, they found two people fatally wounded outside the restaurant and a third person dead inside.

Authorities later confirmed a fourth person had died.

Police say one of the patrons trying to flee the restaurant saw the suspect was struggling with his gun, grabbed the gun away from him and tossed it behind the restaurant counter.

The suspect, who was thought to be wearing just a green jacket and black pants, then discarded his jacket as he fled the scene.

Authorities have named 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois as a person of interest. They say the vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

They say a man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wooded area near an apartment complex not far from the scene of the shooting. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt or jacket.

Police are now trying to locate him and are asking anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.