An abducted woman was rescued after slipping note to a customer at gas station, police say

A missing Arizona woman who was allegedly kidnapped by a man posing as an Uber driver was rescued after passing a chilling note to a customer at a gas station begging for help, authorities said Thursday.

The woman, who was abducted Monday in the Phoenix area, was reunited with her family after authorities arrested the driver Wednesday on an interstate north of the state capital, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jacob Wilhoit, 41, was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of threatening, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and other crimes, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not identify a possible motive.

Jacob Wilhoit pictured before his arrest. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in an email that Wilhoit was "known" to the victim and had been identified as a person of interest by the woman's mother when she reported her daughter missing earlier Wednesday.

The woman was allegedly abducted after Wilhoit — wearing a wig — posed as a ride-share driver and picked her up at a car dealership around 7 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Wilhoit allegedly restrained the woman as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a park, the sheriff's office said.

When they stopped at a Chevron station in Seligman, roughly 170 miles north of Phoenix, the woman slipped the handwritten note to a customer.

The note a gas station customer received from a woman who had been abducted out of the Phoenix area. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

"Help," the woman wrote, according to a photo of the note released by the sheriff's office. "Call 911."

The woman provided a description of the vehicle she was in — a blue Honda van — and wrote that they were going "towards Kingman Las Vegas."

Kingman is roughly an hour west of Seligman.

The customer dialed 911, providing authorities with descriptions of the woman. Wilhoit and where the van was headed, the sheriff's office said.

When authorities stopped the van on Interstate 40, officers found multiple guns in plain view, the sheriff's office said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Wilhoit has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.