Alec Baldwin receives hip replacement after suffering 'intense chronic pain,' wife says

Alec Baldwin has undergone a hip replacement surgery after suffering with “intense chronic pain,” his wife shared on social media.

Hilaria Baldwin shared an Instagram post Tuesday revealing the 65-year-old actor “got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary.”

“We have been through so much together … as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life,” she wrote.

She thanked doctors and hospital staff for “bringing him safely through this.”

Baldwin commented on the post “And you. Thanks to you..”

It's been a tumultuous few years for Baldwin, who was accused of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western movie “Rust” in October 2021 in New Mexico.

Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol for a scene when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Last month, New Mexico prosecutors formally dismissed charges against the after "new facts" were revealed in the case that demanded further investigation.

Prosecutors had the case dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning any new evidence could prompt them to refile charges.