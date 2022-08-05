Alex Jones jury was asked to decide on punitive damages. What does that mean?

The Texas jury tasked this week with deciding how much Alex Jones should pay in damages to the parents of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was asked to come up with two separate award amounts.

On Thursday, the jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse died in the shooting alongside 19 of his classmates and six educators, for the emotional distress and reputational damage caused by Jones' false claim that the 2012 massacre was a hoax. On Friday, the jury awarded the couple an additional $45.2 million in punitive damages.

While both decisions require Jones to make a payment to the parents, their intended purpose is different.

Compensatory damages are designed to compensate a plaintiff for their economic and noneconomic losses, such as mental anguish or pain and suffering, said NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos. Meanwhile, punitive damages are intended to punish a wrongdoer, or the defendant, for their improper conduct.