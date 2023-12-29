AMC apologizes to N.C. civil rights leader removed from 'The Color Purple' screening over seating issue

AMC Theatres has apologized to a civil rights leader who was escorted out of screening of “The Color Purple” in North Carolina by police after he tried to bring in his own chair he uses for an arthritic disability.

Rev. William J. Barber II, a minister and former president of North Carolina’s NAACP state chapter, attended a screening of the highly anticipated new film “The Color Purple” at an AMC Fire Tower 12 in Greenville with his 90-year-old mother on Tuesday.

Barber, 60, has ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic form of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine, according to the National Institutes of Health. Barber brought his own chair to the theater, something he has done in the past because he’s unable to sit in a wheelchair or in low chairs, he told Religion News Service.

“My chair has been everywhere,” he told the outlet. “In hospitals, in restaurants, in airports, in the White House and in Congress. It’s a need that I have because I face a very debilitating arthritic condition.”

The Greenville police department said they received a call regarding trespassing at the theater at 3:20 p.m. The caller said a customer was “arguing with employees, and they wished to have them removed from the business.”

A police supervisor spoke with the caller at the theater then with Barber, who left voluntarily and the incident was resolved with no charges filed, police said.

Video of the incident shared social media showed an officer speaking to Barber in the dark theater full of attendees. Barber was seated and said, “I’m not resisting. I’m not a violent person. I’ll walk out. Take me by my arm and walk me out.”

The officer then asked someone nearby if they’d assist him out. Barber made his way out of the theater using two canes to walk.

Later in the clip he addressed the camera while speaking to a theater employee.

“I’ve been on Broadway, I’ve been to the White House with this chair. They called an officer of the law, the AMC theater in Greenville, North Carolina, they would not make amends to simply do the right thing. But we’ll deal with it,” he said.

Management at the theater claimed the chair was a fire code violation and the theater only accommodates wheelchairs, Barber said to Religion News Service. He told employees he had never had an issue bringing that chair elsewhere, and that the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability, requires theaters make accommodations.

AMC apologized Wednesday, saying it welcomes guests with disabilities and its leadership has personally spoken with Barber.

“We sincerely apologize to Bishop Barber for how he was treated, and for the frustration and inconvenience brought to him, his family, and his guests,” Ryan Noonan, the vice president of corporate communications at AMC Theatres said.

“AMC’s Chairman and CEO Adam Aron has already telephoned him, and plans to meet with him in person in Greenville, NC, next week to discuss both this situation and the good works Bishop Barber is engaged in throughout the years,” he added.

The statement noted that theaters have accommodations in place for guests with disabilities, and that the company is reviewing its policies to "ensure that situations like this do not occur again."

Barber said the incident is a reflection on how people with disabilities are treated in America.

“I always look at things through the lens of, if it happened to me, it’s really not about me,” he said. “I really am worried about how many other people feel that they can’t go out, they can’t go somewhere.”

Barber will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday to address the incident.