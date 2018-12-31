Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

SEGUIN, Texas — An armed man wearing police tactical-style clothing who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill "a prophecy" was arrested in suburban San Antonio on Sunday.

Seguin police say a passer-by who saw the man carrying a handgun notified authorities.

An off-duty officer responded to the call and found the man carrying the loaded weapon, extra ammunition and a face shield.

Tony Albert, 33, was arrested on a drug charge and also a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said he was taken to the Guadalupe County jail but online records didn't indicate he was being held there.

It's not clear if Albert has an attorney.