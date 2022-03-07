Armed suspect apprehended at Joint Base Andrews after vehicle skipped checkpoint

An armed suspect was apprehended at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, following an apparent breach of the grounds shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris was there Sunday night, officials said.

The suspect was one of two people in a vehicle that drove through a checkpoint and continued to the base main gate, where the pair disregarded orders and fled, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.

The incident took place at 9 p.m. A search was underway for the second person, whose "whereabouts are currently unknown," the base said.

The facility was placed on lockdown as members of the 316th Security Forces Group searched the grounds, officials said. It wasn't clear whether the lockdown had been lifted late Sunday.

Harris had returned from Selma, Alabama, where she helped mark 57 years since the "Bloody Sunday" police crackdown on civil rights protesters at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Also with Harris were Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Veteran Affairs Secretary Donald Remy, according to her office.

Harris was gone by the time the security situation unfolded, but journalists traveling with her were halted in vans during the lockdown and made to wait while security members cleared the scene.

Joint Base Andrews is home to Andrews Air Force Base, home of the president's fixed-wing operations and the aircraft known as Air Force One when the president is on board.