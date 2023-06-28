Australian teen becomes first female to pull off Tony Hawk's famed '720' skateboard manuever

A 13-year-old Australian girl nailed a "720," becoming the first female skateboarder to competitively land two airborne rotations and pulling off the amazing move in front of the sport's pioneer, Tony Hawk.

Arisa Trew won the women's competition at Hawk's Vert Alert in Salt Lake City over the weekend and a spokesperson for Hawk confirmed on Wednesday that it was a historic moment.

Wearing a pink helmet and her pony tail flying, the audience roared when she pulled off the move. When it was over, three male competitors rushed to hug and congratulate her.

"I can’t believe I landed my first 720!!! and to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in competition," Trew posted on social media,

The 720 is a signature move by skateboarding godfather Hawk, who first did the trick in 1985.

Trew hopes to qualify for the skateboarding competition at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.