A Maryland police officer who was caught on camera repeatedly punching a man has been suspended by the Baltimore Police Department, officials said on Saturday.

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the video of an officer striking a man several times before taking him into custody.

The incident, which took place on Saturday around 11:45 a.m. ET, began when the officer, who has not been identified, approached a man on the street who he "was familiar with," police said in a statement.

The statement says two officers who were "working a special cross borders crime initiative" approached the man in the video then released him before an officer approached the man again to provide him a citizens contact sheet.

While giving him the citizens contact sheet, the officer asked for the man's identification and the man refused, according to the statement. In the video of the encounter, the officer appears to put his hand on the man's chest. The man then says, "Don't touch me," and pushes the officer's hand off his chest.

The officer then begins to punch the man for several seconds without relenting. The officer and man eventually fall to the ground, where the officer continues to throw punches.

The man was eventually taken into custody, where he was treated for his injuries. He was later released and was not charged with a crime.

“While I have an expectation that officers are out of their cars, on foot, and engaging citizens, I expect that it will be done professionally and constitutionally," Tuggle said in a statement. "I have zero tolerance for behavior like I witnessed on the video today. Officers have a responsibility and duty to control their emotions in the most stressful of situations.”

Although his name has not been released, officials said the officer in question has been with the department for just over a year.

NBC News affiliate WBALTV identified the man in the video as Dashawn McGrier and reported that McGrier suffered a a broken or fractured jaw and sustained injuries to his eye socket, nose, ribs and left leg.

Attorney Warren Brown, believed to be representing McGrier, did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News on Sunday.

WBALTV reported that McGrier had a previous encounter with the officer that resulted in McGrier being charged with multiple crimes.

After receiving the video, the Baltimore Police Department began an investigation into the encounter and contacted the Office of Professional Responsibility in addition to State’s Attorney’s Office, according to a statement released by police.

Another officer who was at the scene has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the statement.

Several Baltimore officials expressed shock after watching the altercation captured on video.

"I have seen the very disturbing video of an encounter between a Baltimore City police officer and Baltimore city resident and have demanded answers and accountability," Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh wrote on Twitter. " ... we are working day and night to bring about a new era of community-based, Constitutional policing and will not be deterred by this or any other instance that threatens our efforts to re-establish the trust of all citizens in the Baltimore Police Department."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's office also released a statement saying it had been made aware of the video and commended Tuggle's decision to suspend the officer, according to WBALTV.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, retweeted a WBALTV reporter quoting him as saying that the officer should be fired.