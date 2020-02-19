A third teenage suspect has been arrested in the killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, who was stabbed during an alleged robbery in a New York City park in December.
The teen turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
He is charged with felony murder and robbery in the first and second degree, law enforcement officials said. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.
The arrest comes after a 14-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend and a 13-year-old was arrested days after the incident.
NBC News is not identifying the suspects because they are juveniles.
Majors, 18, a native of Virginia, was found wounded on steps outside Morningside Park on Dec. 11 after three teenagers tried to rob her, police said. One of the teens put her in a chokehold as the others rifled through her pockets. Authorities said Majors fought back and bit one of the robbers' fingers.