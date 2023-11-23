Batting cage accident at Georgia high school leaves a player in a coma

A Georgia high school senior is in a coma after he was accidentally hit in the head with a baseball bat, officials said.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for Gainesville High School’s 2022 baseball team, was injured while at the school’s batting cage on Monday afternoon, the Gainesville City School System said in a statement posted on X. Gainesville is 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Details of the accident were not immediately known Thursday.

“Medina remains in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center,” the school’s statement said. “Jeremy and his family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

The post on X used the hashtags #pray4Jeremy and #OneGainesville.

The Chestatee High School baseball team, which sometimes plays against Gainesville, also expressed support for Medina.

“Jeremy is full of fight and grit on the baseball field and we pray he continues to fight with the same grit,” the team said in a Facebook post.

Medina’s accident comes two months after a 16-year-old high school football player in New Jersey died after being seriously injured during a football game in September.