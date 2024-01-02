'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Ian Ziering describes attack by biker gang

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ian Ziering, who starred as Steve Sanders in "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the 1990s, said he faced an "alarming incident" on New Year's Eve involving a gang on mini-bikes, leading to what he called an "unsettling confrontation" and a physical fight.

The actor said in an Instagram post on Monday night that he was stuck in traffic when one member of the group "approached aggressively."

"In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," he said.

Footage shared on social media shows the actor in a brawl in downtown Los Angeles with a group of people wearing helmets and riding small motorcycles.

Ziering said both he and his daughter, who was in the car with him at the time, were unharmed, "but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

Ziering said the incident showed how society should "address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."