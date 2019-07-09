Breaking News Emails
Billionaire business magnate Ross Perot, who twice ran as a third-party candidate for president, is dead after a battle with leukemia.
He was 89.
The self-made billionaire died at his home in Dallas on Tuesday "surrounded by his devoted family," his family said in a statement.
"In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action," the family's statement said. "A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors."
"Ross Perot will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He lived a long and honorable life," the statement said.
Perot was a problem-solver, an obituary posted on his website said. His philosophy was: “If not me, who? And if not now, when?”
That philosophy led him to two presidential campaigns, in 1992 and 1996, as a third-party candidate.
In the 1992 run against George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, he won 19.7 million votes, almost 20 percent of the popular vote. It was among the best showings by an independent presidential candidate in the 20th century.
He campaigned both times on cutting the national debt, protecting American workers from outsourcing and campaign reform.
Former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "Texas and America have lost a strong patriot. Ross Perot epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed."
Perot was born in Texarkana, Texas, and entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949.
“I had never seen the ocean, and I had never seen a ship — but I knew that I wanted to go to the Naval Academy," Perot has said, according to his obituary.
He met his wife, Margot, while he was in the service, and they were married 62 years. His obituary said he was "dazzled" by his bride until his death. "If there was a dance floor, Ross and Margot could be found on it."
As Perot was preparing to leave the Navy, he was offered a job at IBM, where he proved to be a star salesman. In the early 1960s, as many large businesses were seeing the need for a computer, Perot said his job was "like selling umbrellas when it was raining.”
But when he noticed that many of his clients didn't know how to use the computers he was selling them, he realized a business opportunity, which IBM wasn't interested in pursuing.
So Perot set out on his own with $1,000 he had saved from selling computers and his wife's teacher's salary, founding Electronic Data Systems (EDS) and later Perot Systems.
Even as his health declined in the past ten years, he found fulfillment in going into the office every morning to visit with employees, according to his obituary.
In addition to his presidential runs, Perot also served on various committees in Texas, including leading an effort to toughen drug laws in Texas in 1979. He also led a statewide education reform initiative in 1984 that in part fought for higher teachers' salaries and more state aid to disadvantaged school districts.
He held 19 honorary doctorates and was presented with many prestigious awards over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Margot; his sister, Bette Perot; son Ross Jr.; daughter Nancy; daughter Suzanne; daughter Carolyn; daughter Katherine; and their spouses, grandchildren and step-grandchildren.