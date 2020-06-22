Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Black graduate student said she was the target of a white woman's racist tirade that she silently recorded Saturday afternoon in New York City. She is asking the public's help in identifying the woman.

Kathryn Graves uploaded video of the encounter to her Facebook and Instagram accounts Sunday.

"So this just happened to me...in NYC of all places...for context I was walking down the street with my headphones in and a BLM shirt on, and didn't even realize she was yelling at me until I stopped my music," Graves captioned her Instagram post. "I silently recorded up to the very end."

Graves, who attends Yale University and lives in New Haven, Connecticut, told NBC News she was walking to her partner's apartment when she was approached by the woman about 5:15 p.m. on 47th Street and Third Avenue.

The woman repeatedly used the N-word and other profanities in her rant.

"I have never experienced something that was that belligerent and blatant," Graves said Monday. "My mindset was, 'Keep recording and brace yourself in case she gets violent.'"

The woman was carrying what appeared to be an opened 15-pack of Natural Ice beer and an opened can.

Graves, 27, said she is conflicted as to what justice would look like in this case because she realizes it is possible the woman may be homeless or mentally ill and in need of support.

"However, the reality is neither of those things causes racism or excuses racism while they may exacerbate it," she said.

She wrote on Instagram, "and for that reason there needs to be repercussions."

NBC News reached out to the New York Police Department to inquire if the woman has been identified but did not immediately hear back.