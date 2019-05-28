Breaking News Emails
Police officials found human remains stuffed inside a suitcase in southeast Indianapolis on Monday, authorities said.
People walking along Bean Creek, near the 2500 block of Villa Avenue on Monday, made the macabre discovery and called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to a department statement.
"Officers arrived and spoke to the caller who found the suitcase," police said. "Homicide detectives responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses."
The remains were not of a baby, but police declined to reveal any additional detail about race, gender or approximate age of the person inside.
While police were short on those basic details, they said Monday's find does not appear to have any connections to the local case of Najah Ferrell — a missing mother of five, according to WTHR, an Indianapolis NBC affiliate.
Police and the Marion County coroner are still seeking to identify the remains and determine cause of death.