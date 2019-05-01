Breaking News Emails
The boyfriend of the 25-year-old Iowa woman who was killed by an apparently random bullet while driving home over the weekend recalled how an ordinary, fun moment driving home from work turned into "chaos."
Micalla Rettinger was hit in the shooting while driving her boyfriend, Adam Kimball, and another friend, home at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The bullet hit Rettinger’s neck, and then struck Kimball, who survived the injury.
Kimball told NBC News it was just a “regular night coming from work.”
“I'm laughing with my friend, you know, turning around in the back seat, petting the dog and then all of a sudden it was, felt like, chaos,” he said.
Kimball said he had no sense it was a bullet that flew through the car window. “I just remember like all of a sudden feeling something and looking down and I was covered in blood,” he said.
Despite being injured, Kimball called 911. Turning to Rettinger after making the call, “It wasn't very long after that that I knew that that was probably the last time I would ever see her again,” he said.
In a statement, Rettinger’s mother, who asked not to be named, said: “My message is that God’s love is greater than this tragedy. Our job is to get each other to heaven. I have done my job.”
Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka has tried to appeal to the "conscience" of whomever fired the fatal shot, asking the shooter to please come forward, according to NBC Affiliate KWWL.
An autopsy has been conducted on Rettinger, and police are in possession of the bullet that took her life, but they are not releasing more information at this time as they continue to look for suspects.