Breonna Taylor grand jurors say police actions were 'negligent' and 'criminal'

Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case said the actions of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers the day of the botched raid at her apartment were "negligent" and "criminal."

"They couldn't even provide a risk assessment," one of the anonymous grand jurors, identified as juror one, said in an interview set to air Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." "And it sounded like they hadn't done one."

The assessment came after journalist Gayle King asked the two jurors what they "thought of the police behavior and actions" on March 13, according to a portion of the interview released Tuesday. The jurors' faces were blurred.

Taylor was fatally shot by police during a narcotics raid.

Twelve people we empaneled for the grand jury and these are the first to speak publicly.

Breonna Taylor. Family photo

"So their organization leading up to this was lacking," juror one said. "That's what I mean by they were negligent in the operation."

The other anonymous juror said police were "criminal" leading up to the raid and "the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant, was deception."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

An anonymous grand juror had requested a judge's permission to speak publicly after Cameron announced last month that no officers would be directly charged in Taylor's death. The grand juror said the jury was not given the option to consider homicide charges, the juror's lawyer, Kevin Glogower, said in September.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, in Frankfort, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. Timothy D. Easley / AP file

On Oct. 20, a judge granted grand jurors permission to speak publicly. Cameron, who had opposed in court allowing grand jurors to speak about the proceedings, said he would not appeal the decision.

“Questions were asked about the additional charges, and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick,” the grand juror said in a statement. “The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case.”

In a separate statement, another grand juror represented by Glogower said they were “pleased” with the judge’s ruling and “will be discussing possible next steps with counsel.”

The grand jury charged a former detective, Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment. He is accused of firing blindly into an apartment and recklessly endangering Taylor’s neighbors and has pleaded not guilty.

Hankison was fired in June for "wantonly and blindly" firing into the apartment, according to his termination letter.

Cameron announced the results of the grand jury investigationSept. 23 and said "the grand jury agreed" that the officers who shot Taylor, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were justified in returning fire after they were shot at by her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Cameron said Walker's lone gunshot struck Mattingly in the leg.

Walker fired a shot at the front door, according to police. Walker, who had a license to carry firearms, has said he believed it was a home invasion.

Officers opened fire, hitting Taylor six times. Officers insist that they knocked and announced who they were.