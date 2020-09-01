Breonna Taylor's boyfriend files civil complaint against Louisville police and city

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT killed by police during a raid earlier this year, filed a civil complaint Tuesday against the city and police department.

Kenneth Walker "has already sustained life-long trauma, still fears harm from those who consider him a danger and seek to take away his freedom again," according to a complaint filed by his lawyer, Steve Romines, in Jefferson County District Court.

Breonna Taylor with boyfriend Kenneth Walker. via Ju'Niyah Palmer

Louisville police Sgt. Lamont Washington told NBC News they do not comment on pending litigation. The mayor’s office and county attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taylor and Walker were in her apartment just before 1 a.m. on March 13, when three plainclothes officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived to execute a search warrant in a drug case.

The two believed the apartment was being broken into when police busted through the door, according to a lawsuit by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer.

Walker grabbed a gun and fired, shooting an officer in the leg. He had a license to carry and kept firearms in the home, and Taylor was unarmed, according to the lawsuit brought by Taylor’s family.

"That’s when Kenny heard the police yell at him — and that’s when Kenny realized the police were the perpetrators," according to Tuesday's civil complaint. "Although Breonna’s life tragically ended that morning, Kenny’s nightmare had just begun."

One Louisville police officer involved in the shooting, Brett Hankison, was fired. Two other officers involved were reassigned while an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.