Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning.

Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.

"The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a picture of Lee on Instagram. "Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends."

Lee's wife, Angie, confirmed her husband's "peaceful, and perfect" passing on his Instagram account.

"I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote in the post. "He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves."

Angie described Lee as "an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer" and actor.

Lee announced that he had stage 4 colon cancer on his Instagram account in June.

"This year has been a wild ride, I got a chance work with some incredible people at the TONY nominated 'Caroline or Change' musical, debut a sold-out Lortel Winner off-Broadway masterpiece, 'Oratorio for Living Things', and was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon Cancer," he wrote at the time.

In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by his daughter, Samantha.