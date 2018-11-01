From Broward to Broadway: Parkland students perform during the Tony Awards

On Monday morning, student Kali Clougherty, who had a solo during the performance, told "Today" the performance was a moment she'll never forget.

"I've been dreaming that since I was 8 years old," Clougherty said. "I just graduated high school and, I mean, I'm not even on Broadway yet, and I got to do what a lot of people on Broadway haven't gotten to do yet."

After the performance, members of Clougherty's ensemble tweeted about what the moment meant to them.

"This was a dream come true. Theatre has been and always be my first love. Thank you @TheTonyAwards and the Broadway community for being so incredible to us," tweeted Sofie Whitney, one of the students who performed on Sunday.