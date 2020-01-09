Buck Henry, screenwriter of 'The Graduate' and frequent 'SNL' host, dies at 89

Comedy icon Buck Henry, screenwriter of "The Graduate" and early star of "Saturday Night Live," died Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The 89-year-old died at a hospital after suffering a heart attack, NBC's "TODAY" show reported.
Henry was best known as the Oscar-nominated writer who teamed with Calder Willingham to pen "The Graduate" screenplay. The comedy genius together with Warren Beatty were also nominated for an Academy Award in 1978 for best director for "Heaven Can Wait."
"Buck Henry was hilarious and brilliant and made us laugh more times than we even know," noted comedy writer and producer Judd Apatow said in a statement posted to his Instagram account.
Apatow recalled appearing with Henry on a panel at South by Southwest.
"He said, 'I don’t like to write with people because if they aren’t as funny as me I hate them, and if they are funnier than me I hate them,'" according to Apatow. "One of the greats."
Henry was a 10-time host of "Saturday Night Live," including two times on the NBC late-night show during its first season, which began in fall 1975. He was lead on "SNL's" 10th episode on Jan. 17, 1976, and then again on its 21st show on May 22, 1976.
Before striking it big with "The Graduate" and "SNL," Henry in 1965 joined forces with fellow comedy icon Mel Brooks to create spy spoof “Get Smart” for NBC. He was nominated for two Emmys for "Get Smart," including a 1967 win, which he shared with Leonard Stern, for best comedy writing.
The beloved writer and actor was born Henry Zuckerman in New York on Dec. 9, 1930. He took the nickname “Buck” from his grandfather, a stockbroker, known for “bucking” the market, and legally changed his name to that moniker in the 1970s.