By Richie Duchon, Phil Helsel, James Rainey and Elizabeth Chuck

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — With a barrage of bullets inside a packed bar here, a gunman killed 12 people — and shattered an idyllic community’s long-held sense of safety.

The shooting happened late Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill, a popular late-night venue. Among those killed was Ventura CountySheriff Sgt. Ron Helus after rushing in to try to stop the shooter, who was later found dead at the scene.

On Thursday, stunned Thousand Oaks residents struggled to absorb the news.

“Nothing ever happens here. Never, never, never,” Bob Zappia, a 30-year resident of Thousand Oaks, said while picking up breakfast at Foster’s Donuts, located several minutes away from Borderline Bar and Grill. Zappia, who drives for Uber and Lyft, said he has picked passengers up from Borderline before and described it as a “wholesome” pub that doesn’t usually get rowdy.

Thousand Oaks, Zappia added, is not a place that generally makes the news.

Located in the shadow of the Santa Monica Mountains in Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Named the third safest city in America this year by data analysis website Niche, it is an upscale community of about 130,000 residents, according to latest census figures.

Firefighters raise a flag to hang over the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus who was killed in the shooting on Nov. 8, 2018. David McNew / Getty Images

It has earned accolades as a great place to raise kids, and its public schools are among the top in the nation.

The affluent city boasts thousands of acres of natural open space and includes gated communities that attract celebrities. A community attitude survey conducted on behalf of the city last year found that 96 percent of residents held favorable views of their quality of life there.

In a promotional video on the city website, residents describe Thousand Oaks as a vibrant place filled with restaurants, nature trails and major corporations, including biopharmaceutical company Amgen.