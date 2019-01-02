Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

The home once lived in by David and Louise Turpin, the couple accused of torturing and starving their 13 children, sold for $310,360 on Wednesday.

Located in Perris, California, the home was allegedly the site of unspeakable horrors, where the Turpin children were reportedly denied access to the residence's three bathrooms and given one meal a day and one shower a year.

The Turpins also allegedly beat, choked and shackled their 13 children inside the home, until their 17-year-old daughter escaped with a cellphone and called 911 in early 2018, according to authorities.

Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court on June 20, 2018, in Riverside, California. Watchara Phomicinda / AP file

The house auction closed at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear who purchased the four-bedroom, 7,405-square foot lot, which was listed by auction site Hudson and Marshall on Dec. 29. More than 40 bids were placed on the foreclosed home.

The home, which was built in 2013, has an appraised value of $371,896, according toZillow.

The Turpins were arrested in January of 2018 after police entered the home, which reeked of urine.

The couple have since pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges stemming from the alleged abuse.

If found guilty, those charges could send the couple to prison for 94 years to life. The Turpins, whose bail was set at $12 million each, were in court last month where a judge scheduled their trial date for Sept. 3, 2019.