A man was fatally shot by police in Huntington Beach, California, near the U.S. Open of Surfing contest, authorities said Saturday night.

The man, who was not identified, had a gun and "was non-compliant" as officers tried to get him to surrender, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a statement.

The afternoon confrontation occurred south of the Huntington Beach Pier, where surfers were competing nearby in the U.S. Open of Surfing, a qualifying event connected to the professional surfing tour.

Following the shooting, "life-saving measures were provided," but the man died at a hospital, the department said. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department was asked to investigate.

The annual surfing contest has sometimes drawn large, boisterous crowds. In 1986, under the name O.P. Pro, it was the site of rioting and looting.

The event wraps up Sunday.