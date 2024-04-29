Numerous officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say

“Numerous” law enforcement officers were shot Monday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, during an investigation, officials said.

Officials did not provide additional details about the circumstances or the officers' conditions and said the situation remains active.

They said a SWAT team is on the scene.

After 2 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department warned the public on a post on X to stay away from the 5000 block of Galway Drive where, “Gunfire continues on scene,” police said.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. The scene is still active,” police said.

In another post on X, police said a U.S. Marshals Task Force, was conducting an investigation in the area “when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”

No one with the U.S. Marshals Western District of North Carolina, which includes Charlotte, could immediately be reached Monday afternoon for comment.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called the incident "tragic" and said the state is offering assistance.

"I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help. — RC," Cooper said on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.