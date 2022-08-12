Child charged in fatal shootings of New Hampshire mother and her 2 young sons

A child has been charged in connection with the murders of a mom and her two sons in New Hampshire, the state's Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Kassandra Sweeney, and her two sons, Benjamin, left, and Mason. WBTS

The juvenile was arrested and charged under the juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence, the justice department said.

He is accused of killing Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, in Northfield on Aug. 3.

Each died from a single gunshot wound, according to medical examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval.

All three were found dead inside a home on Aug 3 at about 11:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The age and identify of the child charged in the murders have not been released. A motive behind the killings is unclear.