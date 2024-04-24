Chris King, rapper and Justin Bieber associate, shot dead in Nashville at 32

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are investigating a shooting that killed rapper Chris King and injured another man on April 20.

According to a statement from Nashville Police Department, King was in an alley with a group of his friends, including the other victim, between Hayes and Church Streets in Nashville, Tennessee at the time of the shooting. It was there that three other men — whom King’s group did not know — approached the group, police say.

“The (surviving) 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends,” according to a release from the Nashville Police Department. “It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck.”

The 29-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, survived the shooting. King, 32, died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

King’s birth name is Christopher Cheeks.

In a post to his Instagram story, pop star Justin Bieber mourned King’s death on Sunday.

“Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers,” Bieber posted to his Instagram Story, the Los Angeles Times reported. “See you in paradise brother.”

Bieber and King were once roommates — King previously shared on social media — and lived together for more than a year “almost 10 years ago.”

“Glad some people never change no matter what,” King wrote in a post celebrating his friend in December 2023. “(A)ll love, forever extended family.”

Other celebrities also mourned King’s death.

“I love you until we meet again twin!” fellow rapper Trippie Redd posted to Instagram. “I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight 🙏 and he had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother.”

In the comments, Machine Gun Kelly responded to Redd, writing that “Chris (King) was rare.”

Actor Keke Palmer also posted about King, writing about their time coming up together in the industry alongside an old photo of her video chatting with King from years ago.

“I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began,” she wrote. “I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school.”

Palmer seems to be referencing two Los Angeles shopping landmarks; both City Walk and The Grove are outdoor pedestrian malls.

“When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids!” she wrote. “And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Nashville PD said in the statement that its “homicide unit detectives are working strong, active leads,” into the early Saturday morning shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.