Cleveland mayor's grandson killed in weekend shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s grandson, authorities said.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was gunned down near a housing project on Sidaway and East 70th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement.

Authorities did not release a description of the suspect or any details about what led to the gunfire.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 216-623-5464. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 20, 2021

NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported the mayor was on scene Sunday following the shooting. The grandson was found dead in a yard, the news station reported.

The mayor's office and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office could not be reached for comment Monday.

Condolences poured in from leaders across the city.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to Mayor Frank G. Jackson and his family for the death of his 24-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson last night," the Cleveland City Council said Monday in a statement. "Cleveland Police are investigating, and we believe the person or persons responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice."

In a separate statement, Council President Kevin Kelley added: "My deepest condolences go out to Mayor Jackson and the entire Jackson family. The sudden loss of a child or grandchild is tragic, and I ask the entire community to respect the Jackson family as they mourn their loss. They deserve to grieve in peace."

Records show Frank Q. Jackson was free on $10,000 bond while he awaited a court appearance on a felonious assault charge stemming from an incident in January. He was accused of driving from the scene of a traffic stop and dragging a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to a 2019 misdemeanor assault after a fight with his then-girlfriend and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting is asked to call 216-623-5464.