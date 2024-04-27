Climber dies after 2 fall on mountain in Denali National Park in Alaska

One climber died and another was seriously injured after the two-person team fell around 1,000 feet while climbing a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park, officials said Friday,

The fall off Mount Johnson occurred Thursday night, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The climbers were roped together and climbing the 5,000-foot route known as “the Escalator” when they fell, the park officials said.

The "Escalator" route on Mount Johnson, Denali National Park and Preserve. The X indicates the approximate location of the rescue of the surviving climbing partner. J. Kayes / NPS

Their names were not released. The second climber suffered "serious traumatic injuries," the park service said.

Another climbing party witnessed the fall, called it in at around 10:45 p.m. local time, and then went down to help, officials said.

They built a snow cave to help the surviving climber until a rescue helicopter and mountaineering rangers reached them at around 7 a.m. Friday, the park service said.

Mount Johnson is around 8,400 feet tall. The route the climbers were on is a steep technical alpine climb on the mountain’s southeast face, officials said.

The injured climber was flown to Talkeetna, south of the national park, for medical care and a helicopter later Friday retrieved the dead climber's body, the park service said.