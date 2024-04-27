IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Climber dies after 2 fall on mountain in Denali National Park in Alaska

The two-person team climbing Mount Johnson in the park fell around 1,000 feet Thursday. One died, and the other sustained serious injuries.
By Phil Helsel

One climber died and another was seriously injured after the two-person team fell around 1,000 feet while climbing a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park, officials said Friday,

The fall off Mount Johnson occurred Thursday night, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The climbers were roped together and climbing the 5,000-foot route known as “the Escalator” when they fell, the park officials said.

Mount Johnson Denali National Park Alaska
The "Escalator" route on Mount Johnson, Denali National Park and Preserve. The X indicates the approximate location of the rescue of the surviving climbing partner.J. Kayes / NPS

Their names were not released. The second climber suffered "serious traumatic injuries," the park service said.

Another climbing party witnessed the fall, called it in at around 10:45 p.m. local time, and then went down to help, officials said.

They built a snow cave to help the surviving climber until a rescue helicopter and mountaineering rangers reached them at around 7 a.m. Friday, the park service said.

Mount Johnson is around 8,400 feet tall. The route the climbers were on is a steep technical alpine climb on the mountain’s southeast face, officials said.

The injured climber was flown to Talkeetna, south of the national park, for medical care and a helicopter later Friday retrieved the dead climber's body, the park service said.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.