College basketball icon, broadcaster Dick Vitale announces he has vocal cord cancer

College basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale announced Wednesday he's been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, but told fans he's optimistic about returning to the mic later this year.

Vitale had surgery in Boston earlier this week and tests showed he has vocal cord cancer, the Basketball Hall of Fame member said in a statement.

While Vitale said he was "disappointed with the pathology report," he plans to undergo six weeks of radiation treatment which could get him back to press row.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” according to Vitale.

His doctor has told him that this cancer has "an extremely high cure rate and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path," Vitale added.

Vitale has battled the disease before, having been previously diagnosed with melanoma and bile duct cancer.

When he returned to the mic on Nov. 23, 2021 he broke down in tears thanking fans for all of their support.

Vitale on Thursday thanked loved ones and fans again for their upbeat vibes.

"Yes, your words of encouragement has really inspired me to give my best to win this 3rd battle with various cancers," he wrote on Facebook. "I can promise that I will fight with everything I have to win."