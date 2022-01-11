Colorado avalanche kills 2 snowshoers, dog

Two snowshoers and their dog were killed Saturday in an avalanche in Colorado, officials said.

The incident happened near North Star Mountain, which is south of Breckenridge, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday.

They were identified by Summit County Coroner Regan Wood as Hannah Nash, 25, and Drake Oversen, 35, both of Colorado Springs.

2 snowshoers and a dog caught, buried and killed near North Star Mountain, Hoosier Pass, Colo., on Jan. 8, 2022. CAIC

The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma and asphyxiation due to an avalanche.

A search Saturday began after Nash and Oversen were reported overdue, and their bodies were later found buried in avalanche debris, the avalanche information center said.

It was the second deadly avalanche in Colorado this winter season, according to the center.

In December a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche in the Diamond Peaks area.

Last winter season, 12 people died in avalanches in Colorado, according to the avalanche information center.