Colorado judge suspended 30 days without pay for pointing AR-15 style rifle at stepson

A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his stepson in 2021 was censured by the state’s Supreme Court on Monday and suspended for 30 days without pay — a rare case of public discipline for state judges.

District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor, for the July 25, 2021, incident at his home in Summit County, about 75 miles west of Denver.

The incident involved Thompson, his 22-year-old stepson and his stepson’s friend, according to the Colorado Supreme Court opinion released Monday.

In a synopsis, the court said Thompson and his 22-year-old stepson were involved in a “heated confrontation” that began when Thompson was walking his dog just after dark and a car sped towards him. Thompson then realized his stepson was riding in the car, driven by his friend.

In a confrontation in the street and driveway outside of his home, Thompson allegedly stated that if his stepson’s friend drove too fast again, he would “put a .45 through his head,” the opinion said. Thompson denied making the statement.

Thompson said that his stepson appeared drunk after getting out of the car and insisted on going into the home, despite Thompson's objections, the opinion said. Once inside, Thompson got the rifle out of a gun safe and pointed it at his stepson’s chest. Thompson said the gun was not loaded at the time, but his stepson said he was told by Thompson it was loaded, the court said.

Thompson was sentenced to one year’s unsupervised probation, the opinion said, and was ordered to seek anger management treatment.

The court said that Thompson violated the state’s code of judicial conduct, including stipulations a judge shall comply with the law and a “shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the ... judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”

The suspension issued by the Supreme Court will be served from Oct. 15 to Nov. 13, the opinion said.

Thompson could not be immediately reached for comment by NBC News on Tuesday.

Thompson resigned as a chief judge in the 5th Judicial District after the incident, but continued serving as a judge. He is barred from presiding over criminal cases until his probation is complete, the opinion said.

The state Supreme Court opinion also said Thompson has taken responsibility for his actions through the plea in the criminal case and by working with the state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline and Public Censure.

The opinion said Thompson’s actions involving the shotgun were “part of a larger context of events that caused a significant emotional strain on Judge Thompson. These contextual events included grief caused by death and illness in Judge Thompson’s family. They also included threats to Judge Thompson’s life that were related to his work as a judge."

The Denver Post reported Thompson is one of only a half-dozen of judges to be publicly disciplined in Colorado since 2010, and his censure comes as legislators are working to reform the judicial discipline system to make it more transparent and less controlled by the Colorado Supreme Court.