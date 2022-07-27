Colorado man fires gun at police from home, when officers return fire they fatally shoot his brother

A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of the man's brother, an affidavit says.

Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, on Sunday at about 7:40 p.m. in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.

Blankenship’s mother called police and said her son was “intoxicated and causing a disturbance,” the affidavit said. She also said her son was suicidal and had shot a gun inside the home, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, Blankenship “shot a .380 handgun” at an officer who was behind a Nissan Pathfinder in the home’s driveway because “he wanted the police to kill him,” the affidavit said. Blankenship also fired multiple rounds at a second officer.

No officers were injured, officials said.

But Blankenship’s first shot struck the Pathfinder’s windshield, and other shots he fired hit a police vehicle, the affidavit said.

The return fire from police resulted in the death of Blankenship’s 22-year-old brother, Matthew Mitchell, who was in a bedroom where Blankenship had barricaded himself, the affidavit said.

Blankenship spoke to detectives Monday morning about 4:20 a.m. He said before police were called to his home, he had an argument with his grandmother and told her he was suicidal.

When she challenged him, according to the affidavit, he shot a round from a .44 Magnum into a wall. He left that gun in the home's basement before he barricaded himself in his bedroom, where he had access to the .380, the affidavit said.

Blankenship told detectives he was the only person shooting at police and his brother was not involved in firing at the officers, the affidavit said.

Mitchell “sustained gunshot wounds during a police altercation,” according to a statement from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. They directed other inquiries to Englewood police.

It was not clear Wednesday if Blankenship had retained an attorney.

He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon in Arapahoe County on $200,000 bond, according to jail records. He has a scheduled court date on Friday, records said.

Englewood police could not be reached for comment Wednesday. According to statements about the police shooting posted on the department’s Facebook page, “The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per Department policy.”

Blankenship’s father, Phillip Blankenship Sr., of Golden, Colorado, told NBC News on Wednesday his son and Mitchell were very close. Blankenship said while he believes his son might have wanted to harm himself, he would not want to hurt his younger sibling.

“There was never any intention for anyone to get hurt,” Phillip Blankenship Sr. said. “I’m very numb. I’m very, very sad.”

He added that his son was on suicide watch in jail.

Phillip Blankenship Sr. said his son is a former firefighter who experienced trauma on the job. “He certainly wasn’t mentally happy for a few years, at least. He didn’t talk to me enough about it, even though I asked him to.”

NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reported the aftermath of Sunday's shooting was apparent at Blankenship's home. The house had shattered windows and a backyard fence was destroyed. The news outlet also showed an image of what appeared to be a bullet hole on a patrol vehicle.