Colorado mother suspected in deaths of 2 of her children arrested in U.K.

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children was apprehended in the United Kingdom this weekend, Colorado Springs police said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was taken into custody without incident by U.K. authorities, the Colorado Springs Police Department said late Sunday. Details, including the location of the apprehension and whether an extradition was forthcoming, were pending, the police department said.

"Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit continue to work closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in pursuing the ongoing investigation," it said.

Singler was named in an arrest warrant that alleges she committed murder, attempted murder, child abuse and assault, according to police. She was last seen Dec. 23, the CSPD said.

On Dec. 19, officers responding to an early morning 911 call about a burglary at Singler's condo found a girl, 9, and a boy, 7, dead at the scene, police said.

Singler and an 11-year-old daughter were hospitalized, they said.

Investigators came to believe that the claim of burglary was unfounded, and the arrest warrant was obtained, police said.

The suspect and her estranged husband have been locked in a contentious and yearslong divorce case, according to court records.