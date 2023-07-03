Couple at New York City hotel opened door expecting Uber Eats, instead found armed robber, per lawsuit alleging lax security

A New York couple is suing the hotel they stayed at in 2021 for failing to provide adequate security, saying they were robbed at gunpoint after opening their room door expecting Uber Eats.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, names as defendants the Boro Hotel in Long Island City, Queens, and the corporations that own and manage the hotel. The plaintiffs in the suit are only identified as John Doe and Jane Doe.

The violent robbery occurred after midnight on Jan. 2, 2021, according to the lawsuit. Jane Doe heard a knock at the door, and John Doe got up to answer it, believing it was an Uber Eats delivery worker.

The Boro Hotel in Long Island City. Google Maps

“At which point two (2) men (“assailants”) pushed through the door. One (1) man pushed Plaintiff, JOHN DOE to the ground and put a gun to his head,” the suit states. “The other assailant pulled the covers off of Plaintiff, JANE DOE and tied her legs together with a sheet. The two (2) assailants took the Plaintiffs, JANE DOE and JOHN DOE’s wallets, jewelry, car keys, and sneakers and left the hotel room.”

The robbery caused the plaintiffs emotional trauma that includes flashbacks, nightmares and other physical manifestations of injuries which include heart-racing and sweating, according to the suit.

Attorney Mark Shirian who is representing the couple who are in their 20s, said in a statement Monday: “The victims entrusted their safety and well-being to Boro Hotel, expecting a secure and protected environment during their stay. Regrettably, the hotel failed to fulfill its duty of care and maintain adequate security measures to prevent criminal activities on its premises.”

The statement continued, “This failure directly resulted in our clients becoming targets of a heinous act, causing significant emotional distress, physical harm, and financial losses. We firmly believe that hotels have a paramount responsibility to ensure the safety of their guests. Negligent security, as alleged in this lawsuit, represents a breach of that duty.”

No one with the Boro Hotel, or its ownership, could be immediately reached Monday for comment.

The suit alleged dangerous areas existed at the hotel because of poor lighting, secluded areas, poor security and no surveillance in or near the lobby.

After the robbery, the plaintiffs went to the lobby to report the crime and police were called, the lawsuit said. When the plaintiffs spoke to police, they were shown video of the suspects leaving the hotel but believed there was no video of the suspects entering it, the lawsuit said.

New York City Police did not immediately comment Monday on a status update with the case and their investigation.

The plaintiffs are asking for monetary damages for personal injuries, battery and assault, and negligence on behalf of the defendants, according to the lawsuit.