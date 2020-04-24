Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother Jace dies at 31

Jace Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in Louisiana, where the Prescott brothers Tad, Jace and Dak grew up
Dak Prescott's older brother Jace passed away, the team announced. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images file

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31.

The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott's death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.

The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in Louisiana, where the Prescott brothers Tad, Jace and Dak grew up. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.

Dak Prescott appeared in a Campbell's Chunky Soup commercial with his two brothers that aired last season. Their mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer in 2013.

“The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating,” the Cowboys said in their statement. “At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”