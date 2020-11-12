Cracker Barrel apologizes for noose-shaped decoration inside Connecticut store

Cracker Barrel removed a cord shaped into a noose from a Connecticut store this week and thanked customers for pointing it out so the company could "correct our error."

We’re sorry this happened. This antique electric soldering iron has an original wrapped cord that should not have been displayed. We have removed the item from our East Windsor store. Many thanks to the guest who notified us of this so that we could correct our error. — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) November 10, 2020

The cord had been hanging from a ceiling in East Windsor, about 15 miles north of downtown Hartford, before it was taken down this week.

Customer Tamra Hawkins, who posted a video showing the display, wasn't completely sold on Cracker Barrel's apology.

“I’ve seen the apology, honestly I don’t accept it," Hawkins told NBC News on Thursday. "I feel like they made an excuse, instead of acknowledging that it was a noose and it was placed in the store with a lapse in judgement.”

Hawkins shot the video on Sunday night and posted it a short time later. She said in the video she went to the location after hearing about the noose on social media, but didn't see it while recording. The 33-year-old Hartford resident later wrote in the posting that she had missed it at the time and directed followers where to find it in the video.

"We are grateful to our guest who pointed it out to us so we could correct this mistake," Cracker Barrel said in a statement to NBC News.

"While we have removed the item from this particular store, we are working with our teams to determine whether this item or others like it exist in any of our other stores, and, if so, removed. We want to make sure our décor is welcoming and representative of the communities we serve."