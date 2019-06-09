Breaking News Emails
A crane collapsed on an apartment building and parking garage in Dallas on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring six, authorities said.
Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, said five of the wounded were in serious and critical condition. A sixth person was hospitalized and released, he said.
Severe storms were moving through the area at the time, but officials could not yet confirm that the heavy winds were responsible for the collapse.
The crane tore through four floors of the apartment building in Dallas' downtown city center district, Dallas Police Department spokesman DeMarquis Black said. It wasn't clear how many floors in the garage collapsed.
Evans said the crane was located next door to the building that was crushed, but he wasn't sure if the equipment was being used Sunday.
Residents from the building were gathering at a cultural center across the street from the apartment complex. It wasn't clear if anyone was missing, Evans added, though authorities were searching the area with dogs.
Dramatic images from the scene appeared to show cars teetering on the edge of collapsed floors in the garage.
Other vehicles appeared buried beneath rubble and cars that had toppled onto them.
A resident at the apartment building, 34-year-old Ryan Lowe, said the collapse sounded like a "large bang."
"Most insane thing I've ever experienced," he wrote on Twitter. "Massive crane blew over into my complex. Missed my unit by 2 doors."