Curfews continue across the country as cities expect more protests

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Curfews will continue on Sunday night in cities around the country as they brace for more protests and try to get ahead of unrest.

Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city will be under a curfew Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

“People cannot be on public streets or in public areas” during those hours, Duggan said at a news conference, according to NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV.

84 people were arrested on Saturday night and 60 people were arrested on Friday night during protests, WDIV reported.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles will be under curfew for a second night as city officials announced Sunday that its 8 p.m. restriction would be extended.

The city advised residents to stay inside except those going to and from work and anyone seeking or giving emergency care, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.

Los Angeles saw a fourth night of intense protest Saturday, as demonstrators overtook buses, and multiple police cars were set on fire.

Beverly Hills also will be under curfew.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune declared a civil emergency Sunday after officials said a violent threat had been made in relation to the protests after George Floyd's death.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The city announced the cancellation of a 1 p.m. protest and imposed a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday, forcing city businesses to close.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he plans to extend the city's curfew and impose a lockdown on the City Center area of downtown.

Businesses were asked to close early to help enforce the city's 8 p.m.

"We're locking down Center City today and tonight and probably extend the curfew," Kenney told NBC Philadelphia on Sunday.

Chicago

Chicago will once again be under curfew Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This comes after the Illinois National Guard has been activated to “support” Chicago. Protests led to 240 arrests, six people shot and one death, the Illinois governor and Chicago mayor announced Sunday.

Denver

Denver will also be under curfew Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mayor Michael Hancock said the Saturday and Sunday curfews are meant “to help protect people and property.”

Cleveland

Cleveland announced a downtown curfew beginning at noon on Sunday and lasting until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the National Guard to respond to the unrest in the city.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City has been under a curfew order since Saturday night that ends Monday at 6 a.m.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the curfew is due to protests that hit the city on Saturday, and people cannot be on the streets, with a few specific exceptions.

Utah also deployed the state's National Guard to the city on Saturday