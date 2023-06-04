Daughter, granddaughter charged after 71-year-old Maryland grandmother killed, police say

A mother and her teenage daughter were charged in connection with the murder of the latter's 71-year-old grandmother in Maryland, police said.

Candace Craig, 44, was charged with first and second degree murder while her 19-year-old daughter, Salia Hardy, was charged with accessory after the fact, according to a news release published by the Prince George’s County Police Department on Saturday.

Police believe the victim is Margaret Craig, according to a preliminary investigation. Candace Craig is Margaret's daughter and Hardy is her granddaughter.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Hill Road on Friday afternoon to conduct a welfare check on the 71-year-old after a family member said he hadn't heard from her in several days.

The 44-year-old Craig answered the door and allowed officers into the home to search for her mother. An odor of decomposition in the basement prompted an investigation from the homicide and evidence units, according to the police department.

Based on preliminary evidence, police believe Craig killed her mother on May 23 and her daughter, Hardy, attempted to help dispose of the remains the next day.

A motive for the murder is under investigation.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, commander of the major crimes division.

Both Craig and Hardy are in the custody of the Department of Corrections. It's not clear at this time if they have legal representation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim's identity and investigate the cause of death.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward.