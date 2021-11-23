IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in Brooklyn, officials say

The death of Malikah Shabazz, 56, appears to non-suspicious, the medical examiner’s office said.
Image: Malcolm X's daughter Malikah Shabazz
Malcolm X's daughter Malikah Shabazz attends the 90th birthday commemoration of Malcolm X at Shabazz Center in New York, on May 19, 2015.Bilgin S Sasmaz / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images file
By Jonathan Dienst and Phil Helsel

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said.

Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police were called around 4:40 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.

Shabazz's daughter had called 911, police said.

Her death was reported earlier Monday by NBC New York. The medical examiner told the station she was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m.

Malcolm X was slain in 1965. Last week two men convicted of killing him were exonerated.

The convictions against Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were thrown out Thursday. They had always maintained their innocence. Islam died in 2009.

Malikah Shabazz, one of twins, was born after their father was slain.

Their mother was pregnant with them when Malcom X was fatally shot at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City, where hundreds had gathered to hear him speak, on Feb. 21, 1965.

Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York, leading its investigative reporting team and covering justice and law enforcement issues.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.