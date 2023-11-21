One dead and others missing after landslide in southeast Alaska

One person was killed and others are thought to be missing after a landslide Monday night in Alaska.

Three homes were in the path of the landslide, which happened just before 9 p.m. on the Zimovia Highway, near Wrangell, in southeast Alaska, the Department of Public Safety said.

"Multiple individuals are believed to have been within the slide area when the landslide occurred and are believed to be missing. The Alaska State Troopers have assumed command of the search and rescue effort,” officials said.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the slide area because additional landslides are possible, and some have been asked to evacuate.

Ground searches are paused until a geologist can assess the slide for safety, but air searches can continue, the statement said.