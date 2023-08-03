Delta passenger arrested after injuring flight attendant with 'sharp object,' police say

A Delta Airlines passenger was arrested Wednesday on battery charges after allegedly injuring a flight attendant with a "sharp object," authorities said.

Police arrested Nelson Montgomery, 39, of New Orleans after he allegedly struck a female flight attendant with the unidentified object, causing superficial lacerations. The incident happened on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery also injured himself on the flight using the object, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He was later treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries before being booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery.

The flight attendant was treated on the scene, the sheriff's office said, adding that passengers subdued Montgomery after he struck her and held him until deputies arrived.

It was not immediately clear whether Montgomery has retained a lawyer who could speak on his behalf or how much time behind bars he could face if convicted.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached.

A statement from Delta confirmed that law enforcement personnel were waiting when the plane landed in New Orleans following reports of an issue with a customer on board.

The statement said Delta "has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports."

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers,” the statement added.

A Delta spokesperson did not respond to follow-up questions about whether the airline has taken any action against Montgomery or whether he would be allowed on Delta flights in the future.