FBI was once asked to hunt down soccer legend Diego Maradona’s urine sample, records show

The FBI was asked to track down an old urine sample that Diego Maradona gave during the 1994 World Cup while investigators in South America probed new drug allegations against the soccer star two years later, newly released documents show.

The request for assistance came on Sept. 27, 1996, when unidentified investigators advised the FBI’s Uruguay-based legal attache, or “Legat,” that they were “investigating allegations of drug use/possession by Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona,” according to a lightly redacted memo released on the FBI’s website this week.

“Part of their investigation includes allegations that Maradona substituted another person’s urine for his during drug tests conducted by the Boca Juniors soccer team where Maradona plays,” the memo, dated Oct. 2, 1996, states.

In turn, the FBI was asked to see if a laboratory in Boston had preserved any of Maradona’s urine samples from the 1994 World Cup, the records show. Maradona failed doping tests during the international tournament that year and was abruptly banned from playing.

Just 10 days after asking for the FBI’s help in 1996, authorities in South America informed federal agents that “they had obtained from another source the samples,” and the FBI’s Boston Division was asked to discontinue its investigation, the records say.

About 11 months later, Maradona failed another drug test following league play in Argentina. Then 37, he denied using illegal drugs but retired from playing a short time later.

Maradona, who is widely considered one of the greatest players in soccer history, died in 2020 of a heart attack, days after undergoing emergency brain surgery. He was 60.

During his legendary but controversial career, he led club teams to championships in Argentina, Italy and Spain. He also played in four World Cups and led Argentina to win the championship in 1986 after scoring two of the most remembered goals in the tournament’s history during a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over England: the infamous “Hand of God Goal” and the game winner later voted by fans as the “Goal of the Century.”

But Maradona’s heroics on the pitch were marred by failed urine tests, a pair of long suspensions and a high-profile drug bust off the field.

In 1991, after he tested positive for cocaine, Maradona was banned for 15 months while playing for Napoli, in Italy. Later that year, he was arrested in Buenos Aires for cocaine possession and trafficking.

During the 1994 World Cup, Maradona played in just two games before doping tests found ephedrine in his urine sample. He was kicked out of World Cup play and again suspended for 15 months.

Maradona’s third positive drug test, which came after a season-opening victory by his Boca Juniors in 1997, led him to retire.

Maradona’s last failed drug test came about 11 months after the investigation referenced in the FBI records, which were posted this week after the agency received several Freedom of Information Act requests for his FBI file following his death.