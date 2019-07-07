Breaking News Emails
Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his roles in the Disney Channel's "The Descendants"and "Jessie,"has died, his family said Sunday. He was 20.
"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," his family confirmed in a statement to E! News.
They said he had suffered from a medical condition and died in his sleep as a result of a seizure.
"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," his family said, adding they were heartbroken and asked for privacy.
Boyce starred in Adam Sandler's 2010 film "Grown Ups."
On Sunday, Sandler posted a black-and-white photo of Boyce on Twitter and said the young man cared greatly about his family and the world.
"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny," Sandler wrote. "Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world."
Zendaya, who also rose to fame on the Disney Channel, tweeted, "Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family."
Boyce's Instagram account, which amassed more than 8 million followers, has been filled with messages of condolences.
Skai Jackson, his "Jessie" co-star, posted several photos on Instagram of them together over the years.
"Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs," she said on Instagram. "I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had."
In an Instagram post, "Descendants" director Kenny Ortega said Cameron brought love, laughter and compassion with him every day he was in his presence.
"His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing," Ortega said. "It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him."
Disney Channel praised both Boyce's artistic talents and humanitarian work, which included raising funds to address global water crises.
"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," it said in a statement.
"He will be dearly missed."