Disney+, Netflix, Slack among services affected by Amazon Web Services outage

Amazon Web Services experienced an outage Tuesday that affected major streaming services and other widely used websites.

"We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates," said an update on Amazon Web Services’ status page.

"We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery," the notice said.

The US-EAST-1 Region is hosted in Northern Virginia, CNBC reported.

Disney+, Netflix, Slack, stock trading app Robinhood and cryptocurrency exchange site Coinbase were among the sites reporting issues.

Sellers on Amazon were also having issues accessing Seller Center, a site used to manage orders.

