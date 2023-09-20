Donald Trump Jr.’s X account apparently hacked

Donald Trump Jr.’s X account, on the social platform previously known as Twitter, appeared to be hacked early Wednesday.

According to screenshots, one tweet announced that his father, former President Donald Trump, had died.

"I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," the tweet said. The former president appeared to prove that he was still alive by posting an unrelated message on Truth Social later in the morning.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s brother, tweeted jokingly Wednesday morning: “What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?”

