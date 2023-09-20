IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Donald Trump Jr.’s X account apparently hacked

A tweet from Donald Trump Jr.'s account claimed his father, former President Donald Trump, had died.
Donald Trump Jr. in West Palm Beach, Fla., on July 16, 2023.
Donald Trump Jr., in West Palm Beach, Fla., on July 16.Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Marlene Lenthang

Donald Trump Jr.’s X account, on the social platform previously known as Twitter, appeared to be hacked early Wednesday. 

According to screenshots, one tweet announced that his father, former President Donald Trump, had died.

"I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," the tweet said. The former president appeared to prove that he was still alive by posting an unrelated message on Truth Social later in the morning. 

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s brother, tweeted jokingly Wednesday morning: “What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Marlene Lenthang

Breaking News Reporter